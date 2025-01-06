President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has extended the term of service for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Philip Valerio Sibanda.

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

ZDF COMMANDER TERM EXTENSION:

DEFENCE ACT [CHAPTER 11:02]

Extension of Term of the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms

of proviso (i) to the Defence (Regular Force) (Officers) Regulations, 1988, published in Statutory Instrument 152 of 1988, extended the appointment of General Philip Valerio Sibanda as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces with effect from the 24th December, 2024 to the 23rd November, 2025.

3-1-2025. M. RUSHWAYA,