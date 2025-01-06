The water levels at Lake Kariba is steadily increasing due to sustained rainfall on the reservoir and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 475.87m (2.61% usable storage) on 6th January 2025.

This is in comparison to 477.28m (12.32% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

Zambia and Zimbabwe have been facing serious power challenges due to low water levels at Kariba Dam.

This saw increased loadshedding as the two countries which use the same dam for power generation struggle to meet demand.

The Zambezi River Authority said the usable live storage for power generation as of 5 June 2024 was at 477.34m, compared to 479.67m during the same period last year.

The water levels continued to drop due to low inflow and reception of below-normal rainfall received in the 2023/24 season.

The dam was designed to operate between levels of 475.50m and 488.50m for hydropower generation for Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Zwnews