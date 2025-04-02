War veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza says plans are underway for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s impeachment.

He says Mnangagwa is no longer mentally fit for the Office of the President, adding that a motion will be soon moved in Parliament for his impeachment.

Geza said Mnangagwa is now exhibiting signs of loss of memory.

Apparently, the reasons for impeaching a President or his Vice are clearly laid out in section 97 (1) (a)-(d) of the Constitution.

They include: serious misconduct; failure to obey, uphold or defend the Constitution; wilful violation of the Constitution and inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or mental incapacity.

On the way forward, once the President and his Vice have been impeached, section 100 of the Constitution becomes applicable under the circumstances.

In terms of that section whenever the President is unable to exercise his functions through any other cause (which can include removal from office), those functions must be assumed and exercised by the first Vice President or second Vice President.

Zwnews