Popular Zimbabwean politician and Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says he is aware of the citizens’ suffering.

Posting on his X handle, Chamisa said good times are on the horizon, saluting Zimbabweans for their solid support.

“I’m aware of the suffering and pain we are all going through as a people. The answer is already there.

“Thank you all for your unwavering commitment and solid support.

“The problems we are facing will be solved in a unique way. God is not man that He should promise and not deliver! Be of good cheer.

“Trust the process. Be blessed. Remember #Godisinit Forever and always,” he said.

Zwnews