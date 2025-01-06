Chipinge man (29) kiIIs wife (47) in a domestic row Felix Maphosa (29) of Gaza E, Chipinge appeared before the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court on murder charges.

Allegations are that, on the 31st of December 2024, a domestic dispute arose between the accused person and his now-deceased wife (47) after the accused person discovered birth control pills that were being taken by the now-deceased without his knowledge.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the dispute escalated and the accused person struck the now-deceased on the head thrice with an iron bar.

He went on to hit a nail into the now-deceased’s chest with a hammer.

The accused person went to a beer hall, returned on the following morning and found her d€ad. The accused person was remanded in custody to the 17th of January 2025 and was advised to apply for bail at the high court.