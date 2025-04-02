Former military intelligence officer cde Never Maswerasei says vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s allies are now fed up with his lack of action even in face of danger.

Posting on his X handle, Maswerasei said all those in position of power within the military are willing to pick Chiwenga’s calls.

“Tier 1 Cable | Almost all strategic teams around Chiwenga getting fed up with his lack of zeal for meaningful action & absent mindedness despite the impending danger.

“They say he’s a coward who will helplessly watch you getting killed. They cite fallen Generals as clear examples.

“Word is; even if Chiwenga gets fired now – there is no come back because the dismissal of Sanyatwe was the final nail that buried all hopes of resurgence.

“Nobody in the military now is willing to pick up any of Chiwenga’s calls/entertain any meeting. They say this is the end,” he said.

He said those around Chiwenga are now convinced that he has surrendered to fate.

“They are now convinced more than ever that they are dealing with someone who has resigned his fate to God & Mnangagwa’s mercy.

“Part of the deep state on his side are dejected & wish they had never taken his side from the beginning. The common chatter now is that “he is useless,” said Maswerasei.