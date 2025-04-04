War veteran Knox Chivero says nearly seventy percent of Zimbabwean ministers share intimate ties with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

He writes:

We rising to confront Emmerson, lest our nation be utterly depleted by a tide of reckless and unsustainable expenditure.

His perilous mismanagement of the economy has endured for far too long, shrouded in a silence that emboldens impunity.

The question still echoes unanswered: what became of the vanished $15 billion from Chiadzwa? Who reaps the spoils of its ongoing diamond extraction?

From the shadows of Command Agriculture to the murky depths of road contracts, electoral financing, and ZESA procurement, the fingerprints of corruption are unmistakable.

An alarming proportion—nearly seventy percent—of ministers share intimate ties with him.

Such a dangerous concentration of power cannot go unchallenged. We must summon the courage to the public trust.

