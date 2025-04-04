Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has shown his philanthropic act once again.

This time he blessed Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Nehemiah Mutendi two brand new vehicles.

Chivayo writes:

TIRIPA JOIN YE ZION…Nothing is more FULFILLING in this life than witnessing COMPASSION being expressed towards the LESS PRIVILEGED and VULNERABLE members of our communities, especially children, women and young girls who have limited EDUCATION and have grown up in abject poverty.

The MIGHTY WORKS of the Zion Christian Church in Masvingo, led by His Grace, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Amai Mutendi is a true testament to SELFLESS giving and love for one another.

I am filled with great PRIDE to know that following my donation of US$1 Million last year in April, the ZCC has achieved PHENOMENAL progress in supporting charitable organizations, making donations to hospitals and schools under the guidance of His Grace and Amai.

So thorough is the ZCC that I was given very impressive AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS clearly showing what the funds were used for.

Bishop Mutendi, your DEDICATION in providing opportunities to the underprivileged within communities is UNPARRALED.

I must admit that during my visits to MBUNGO and DEFE, I was so impressed by the EXTENSIVE initiatives the church has undertaken under your SPIRITUAL leadership.

The magnificent church built and being taken to the holy shrine and shown “PARERE MUPOROFITA SAMERI”, although from a distance, was SPIRITUALY fulfilling.

In particular, the church’s commitment to paying school fees for orphans and vulnerable children, caring for the elderly and initiating community projects to combat drought-induced hunger and socio-economic challenges faced by marginalized groups in Masvingo and countrywide, is truly COMMENDABLE and dovetails with His Excellency, PRESIDENT E.D. MNAGANGWA’s mantra, “Nyika inovakwa NEVENE VAYO”.

In recognition of your EXTRAORDINARY work His Grace, Bishop Mutendi and the pivotal role Amai Mutendi plays in supporting the spiritual leader of such a HUGE congregation, yesterday i had the greatest pleasure, of PERSONALLY going to see VICTOR in order to choose a gift that is most befitting, as my small token of my APPRECIATION to them.

I was highly honoured to buy this top of the range 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV valued at US$400,000 for the Bishop, and for Amai Mutendi a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series valued at US$190,000 both brand new to help in their church’s PHILANTHROPIC and evangelical initiatives.

I will be most honoured to receive HIS GRACE acceptance of this small gesture which is an acknowledgment of the REMARKABLE work of God that he is tirelessly advancing through ZCC.

May God richly and abundantly BLESS YOU forever.