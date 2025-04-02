Local Government minister Daniel Garwe says war veteran Blessed Geza is just a puppy whom they will pursue in order to find its owner.

Speaking in a video published by TechMag TV, Garwe said the ruling party will not let Geza wreck havoc in the country.

“Tirikutsvaga muridzi wa Bhoki!! Geza ndiBhoki.

“Tirikuda kutsvaga muridzi waBhoki ndiye musoro wenyaya,” charges Garwe.

He says ZANU PF will not keep quiet while Geza wreaks havoc.

He adds that Blessed Geza is a small fish and they will go after him inorder to flush out the big fish.

Zwnews