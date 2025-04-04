Prominent ZANU PF foot-soldier Kudzai Mutisi has poured cold water on any possibility of having an opposition leader succeeding President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

He said ZANU PF’s 2028 electoral victory should be cooked now adding that there is no chance for an opposition leader to take over from Mnangagwa.

“Forget about the opposition in Zimbabwe, the next leader after President

@edmnangagwa will come from ZANU PF….. Those quarrelling over Chamisa are wasting time, he is MOST LIKELY to join ZANU PF or work with ZANU PF.

Mutisi said Mnangagwa’s successor should be known now and promoted as such.

He said the earlier this happens the better.

Posting on his X handle, Mutisi said the late former Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe made a big mistake in not disclosing his preferred successor.

“G40’s fatalistic mistake was to NEVER HAVE a known candidate for succession.

“And again, that was President Mugabe’s mistake: no one ever knew his preferred successor.

“That shouldn’t happen, President @edmnangagwa’s successor should be known in advance and promoted as such ASAP.

“The sooner the uncertainty is removed, the better for everyone,” he said.

Mutisi urged Zimbabweans to ignore war veteran Blessed Geza and his team saying they are dead wood.

“U are clinging unto a LONG GONE past, Geza & his team HAVE ZERO political clout… NOTHING will come from them & power won’t go to them.

“Don’t invest your time, energy, & emotions in DEAD PROJECTS. If anything, they are now stuck in a rut, their problems will only WORSEN.”

