Commenting on Winky D’s latest offering, veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono described it as one of the best reggae songs by a local artist.

Zimbabwe’s another way everybody reggae dancehall singer, Winky D, has released one of the best reggae songs ever written by a Zimbabwean artist, titled Propaganda.

Winky D is the people’s musical voice—he sings about the suffering of Zimbabweans and goes against the grain of artists who sing to please the regime.

The song was produced by one of the biggest international reggae sound system selectors and music producers, Dynamq (real name Kennedy Ongele Lorya), who originally comes from South Sudan.

Winky D has an Extended Play album called Pabho.