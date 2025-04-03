Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman of Econet Group & Cassava Technologies, emphasized the need to integrate STEM into education for the AI era.

STEM short for technology, engineering and mathematics develops, preserves and disseminates knowledge and skills that convey personal, economic and social benefits.

And according to Masiyiwa it is important to infuse it into current educational trends to meet modern demands.

Cassava Technologies, has partnered with Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, to build Africa’s first AI factory.

The deal will see Cassava deploy Nvidia’s computing power at its African data centres, starting in South Africa in June this year.

Meanwhile, Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the capability of computational systems to perform tasks typically associated with human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, and decision-making.

It is a field of research in computer science that develops and studies methods and software that enable machines to perceive their environment and use learning and intelligence to take actions that maximize their chances of achieving defined goals.

Such machines may be called AIs.

High-profile applications of AI include advanced web search engines (e.g., Google Search); recommendation systems (used by YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix); virtual assistants (e.g., Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa); autonomous vehicles (e.g., Waymo); generative and creative tools (e.g., ChatGPT and AI art); and superhuman play and analysis in strategy games (e.g., chess and Go).

