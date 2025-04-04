The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced approved producer prices for the 2024/25 agricultural season.

Summer producer prices Maize: USD 376.48/MT, traditional grains: USD 376.48/MT, Soyabean: USD 580.00/MT and Sunflower: USD 668.98/MT.

Apparently, Winter Wheat Incentive Price (2025) Wheat: USD 451.35/MT

The prices are aimed at enhancing food security & economic stability and GMB is going to purchase mainly from PIP & Irrigation Scheme farmers.

Meanwhile, contractors are set to buy back contracted produce at market prices.

Zwnews