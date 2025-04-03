File image

Executive Director at Centre for Natural Resource Governance, Farai Maguwu has accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) of refueling its vehicles from a murder suspect’s service station.

Posting on his X handle, Maguwu said after attending to the murder scene at Sino Africa Huijin at Premier Estate recently, about 7 Police vehicles queued at the Chinese compound where they were refueled.

He questioned if it is lawful for ZRP to get fuel from murder suspects.

“Was this a bribe? Will justice be served,” he said.

Maguwu added: “Last night, at the Chinese owned Sino Africa Huijin, Premier Estate at Old Mutare, a Zimbabwean artisanal miner was murdered by the guards.

“They pumped 3 bullets into his face.

“Clear case of homicide since the guards were not acting in self-defense but with actual intent to kill.”

