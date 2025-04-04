The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that on 01/04/25, a suspect (29) was arrested at Khami Maximum Prison, Bulawayo for possession of contraband of unregistered tablets.

The drugs included Combo, Power Plus, Pentra, Metroz, Supper Appetite, Diclofenac, Stomache and Doxycycline.

It is not clear if the suspect wanted to smuggle the said drugs into the Prison premises or not. Only police investigations will give a clear picture.

In Zimbabwe it is a criminal offense to be found in possession of unregistered drugs.

Dangerous Drugs Act [Chapter 15:02] controls the importation, exportation, production, possession, sale, distribution and use of dangerous drugs; and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Any person who contravenes any provision of regulations made in terms of subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level twelve or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

