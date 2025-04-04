The Ministry of Health and Child Care says it wishes to warn the public about fraudulent individuals posing as facilitators for nurse recruitment.

The ministry says the scam is allegedly organized by someone calling herself “SISTER MADYA” from the Outpatient Department (OPD), and a person identified as DR MADYIRA, who is providing a WhatsApp number (0773815136).

They claim to assist potential candidates in selecting their choices for placements at various hospitals including Parirenyatwa, Sally Mugabe, UBH, Mpilo, Gutu, and Karanda Hospital.

ALERT: FRAUDULENT NURSE RECRUITMENT SCHEMES

These individuals may promise guaranteed recruitment, request payment, or ask for personal information.

They are instructing potential candidates to pay USD $75 through Inbucks or Mukuru as part of the process.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care emphasizes that nursing recruitment is free of charge, and the Government does not require any payments to secure employment in the healthcare sector.

The Ministry has no affiliation with these scammers and urges the public to exercise caution.

To safeguard yourself:

Verify information through official Ministry channels.

Report incidents to the Zimbabwe Republic Police immediately.

Avoid engaging with suspicious entities.

For authentic information on nurse recruitment, follow official Ministry social media channels and Government State media.

By collaborating, we can prevent scams and ensure a secure, transparent recruitment process.

Issued by: Ministry of Health and Child Care, Public Relations Department, [email protected]