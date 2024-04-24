Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall narrowly escaped death yet again, this time after being attacked by a leopard while accompanied by his faithful dog, Chikara. The dramatic incident unfolded at Humani, Zimbabwe, where Whittall operates a safari business.

Whittall, renowned for his cricketing prowess, including an unforgettable unbeaten double century against New Zealand in 1997, found himself in a life-threatening situation as the leopard pounced on him during a trek through the conservancy.

His wife, Hannah Stooks-Whittall, took to social media to share harrowing images of her husband being treated by medics in the bush, his head wrapped in bandages. Whittall was later airlifted to Milton Park Hospital in Harare for emergency surgery.

Remarkably, Whittall’s loyal dog, Chikara, bravely intervened to fend off the leopard, sustaining injuries in the process. Stooks-Whittall expressed gratitude to Chikara, acknowledging his role in saving her husband’s life.

In a statement to MailOnline, Stooks-Whittall described her husband as “the cat with nine lives,” referring to his previous encounter with a crocodile that had hidden under their bed in 2013. On that occasion, Whittall had remained oblivious to the 300lbs Nile crocodile lurking beneath his bed until the screams of a housemaid alerted him.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Whittall emphasized the stealth and cunning nature of crocodiles, noting the danger posed by their ability to conceal themselves effectively.

Despite these close encounters with wildlife, Whittall remains undeterred in his passion for nature and adventure, his resilient spirit undimmed by the dangers he has faced.