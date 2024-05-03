Popular politician Nelson Chamisa has saluted Zimbabwean journalists for upholding the pillars of professionalism, honesty and integrity in the media sector.

He says journalists keep the citizens informed and alert and hold the policy makers and politicians accountable.

His comments comes as the nation joins the rest of the world mark World Press Freedom Day today.

Chamisa writes:

A SALUTE TO JOURNALISTS…Today, and for all the tomorrows to come, we extend our gratitude to journalists who bravely uphold the pillars of professionalism, honesty and integrity in journalism.

You keep the citizens informed and alert. You hold the policy makers and politicians accountable. You kick the corrupt out their hiding places.

You diligently weave narratives, shedding light on corruption and unveiling the shadows cast by dark forces.

You expose naked the lies and deceit in high places. You speak truth to power. You are the oxygen of society.

A free press is a guarantor for a true society. In a New Great Zimbabwe, the safety of journalists and dignity of the profession will be protected and guaranteed.

Truth-telling illuminates the path towards a brighter future. Thank You.

This year the day is commemorated under the theme: “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the Environmental Crisis.”

It highlights the important roles journalists play in winning the fight against climate change. Through accurate, timely and comprehensive reporting on environmental issues, their consequences and solutions, journalists become the vessel through which sustainable development can be achieved.

As noted by Veritas Zimbabwe, the theme this year could not be more timely as Zimbabwe is facing a drought and irregular weather patterns.

Journalists are therefore vital in disseminating information to the public on environmental matters to help citizens to make informed decisions.

This includes information on illegal mining, pollution, poaching, animal trafficking and deforestation, all of which contribute to climate change.

Press Freedom Under Zimbabwean Law

In Zimbabwe, sections 61 and 62 of the Constitution guarantee press freedom:

Section 61 ensures freedom of expression and the media. The freedom does not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech, malicious injury to reputation or unwarranted breach of privacy. Limits can be imposed on the freedom but they must be fair, reasonable and necessary in a democratic society.

Section 62 focuses on the right to access to information. Journalists and members of the public are entitled to information held by government institutions in the interests of public accountability or in order to enforce or protect their rights. As with freedom of expression, fair, reasonable and necessary limits can be imposed on this right.

Neither of these rights is fully respected in Zimbabwe. Laws which limit free speech and restrict access to information go far beyond the limits permitted by the Constitution.

These laws must be brought into line with the Constitution if journalists are to exercise their proper role in Zimbabwean society and provide the public with accurate information on, amongst other things, the challenges we face with climate change.

Responsibility of Journalists

It must be remembered that all rights must be exercised responsibly. Journalists are reminded on this day to reflect on their professional ethics.

Information is the fuel that drives the world and the wrong fuel may cause detrimental dysfunction. Misleading narratives can foster doubt, hinder climate action, and exacerbate existing inequalities. And disinformation can threaten our collective understanding of environmental issues.

Journalists serve on the frontlines, reporting from the heart of environmental crises, exposing truths that demand action.

Their courage and perseverance allow us to understand the impact of these crises on our planet and its inhabitants. There is need for journalists to undergo training courses in environmental issues.

We hope and pray that journalists’ remuneration should be commensurate with their work.

As we navigate the complexities of environmental crises and global challenges, a free press remains essential. We take this day as an opportunity to:

Celebrate the fundamental principles of freedom Assess press freedom

Defend the media from attacks on their independence, and Pay tribute to lives lost in the fight for press freedom.

