Today, the Commander In Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa presided over the Commissioning Parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/39/22 at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

The course consists of 182 cadets made up of 138 male and 44 female officers.

The Regular Officer Cadet 3/39/22 passing out today is the thirty ninth course to graduate at the Academy since 1980.

The completion of this course symbolises the end of a demanding journey that began on18 July 2022.

“Science, technology and innovation are critical cogs to the modernisation of the Defence Forces.

“I challenge the Zimbabwe Defence Forces across its training institutions, departments and agencies to scale up focus on innovation and technology development to leap forward and broaden our capabilities within the military sector,” said Mnangagwa.

He added that capabilities in ICT will go a long way towards enriching the understanding of computerised military equipment & the impact of technology in the realm of modern warfare by our young officers, especially in view of developments in artificial intelligence.

“As Commander In Chief, I demand unflinching patriotism and loyalty, while discipline, sacrifice, dependability and selflessness must be exhibited at all times,” he said.

