Zanu PF supporter and controversial entrepreneur Wicknell Chivhayo has announced plans to invest $850,000 in acquiring 100 Toyota Aqua vehicles, which he intends to distribute among Zanu PF youths across Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces.

Chivhayo stated that these cars would be given randomly to Zanu PF youths who played significant roles in the party’s success during the 2023 harmonized elections.

The businessman, known for his lavish gifts to selected artists, reiterated his commitment to philanthropy, urging others to follow suit.

Responding to comedian King Kandoro’s satire mocking him and ZANU PF, Chivhayo defended the ruling party, emphasizing the need for respect. He expressed determination to continue his generosity and encouraged others to do the same.

Chivhayo announced his intention to procure more Toyota Aquas for distribution, emphasizing the importance of recognizing deserving youths.

While acknowledging criticism, especially from comedians like King Kandoro, Chivhayo remained steadfast in his support for ZANU PF, dismissing speculations about his political ambitions.

He affirmed his loyalty to the party and his right to vote for it in elections, while also expressing his intent to maintain his affluent lifestyle.