In a tragic turn of events, a jealous man has been sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in prison for the murder of his former lover in the United Kingdom. Obert Moyo, aged 46, fatally stabbed Perseverance Ncube (35) in front of her two children during a harrowing incident in Dukesgate Grove, Little Hulton, Salford, England, on November 10 last year.

The court heard that Moyo, unable to cope with the end of their relationship, broke into Ncube’s home following a prolonged period of stalking. Despite her children’s brave attempts to defend their mother, Moyo relentlessly attacked her, ultimately chasing her down the street and fatally stabbing her in the chest.

Initially denying the charges, Moyo later changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court. During the proceedings, it emerged that Moyo had been stalking Ncube for months after their relationship ended.

In a heartbreaking testimony, one of Ncube’s children, captured in the background of the emergency call, could be heard praying for their mother’s life. Reflecting on the devastating impact of the loss, Ncube’s son expressed profound grief and longing for his mother, lamenting the void left in their lives.

Addressing Moyo during sentencing, Judge Patrick Field KC condemned the act as “premeditated, brutal, and wicked,” highlighting the irreparable damage caused to Ncube’s family. Moyo’s actions were characterized as a profound betrayal, with Ncube’s daughter expressing feelings of hatred and betrayal towards him for robbing her of her mother.