President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made a few cabinet changes, certain ministers being given new portfolios.

The re-assignments saw Daniel Garwe, being appointed Minister of Local Government and Public Works; Wiston Chitando as Minister of Mines and Mining Development and Zhemu Soda, getting the portfolio of Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

These changes were announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.

Zwnews