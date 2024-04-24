Zimbabwe’s squad to face Bangladesh in T20I series next month has been named.

The team will be captained by all-rounder Skandar Raza.

The series will kick off on May 3 in Chattogram, featuring the first three T20I matches, followed by the remaining two matches to be held in Dhaka.

This decision underscores Bangladesh’s strategic approach to fine-tune their squad and gauge their capabilities against strong opponents in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh hold a favorable record against Zimbabwe in the T20 format, boasting a 13-7 win-loss ratio. However, in their last bilateral T20I series in July 2022 in Harare, Zimbabwe emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Bangladesh.