President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a heartwarming gesture yesterday during the memorial service of his grandson, Yasha Mafidi, who tragically passed away last year. As family, friends, and dignitaries gathered to remember young Yasha’s life at Kushanduka Farm in Masvingo, an unexpected moment unfolded when an 80-year-old man took to the dance floor with infectious enthusiasm.

The elderly gentleman couldn’t resist the rhythm of the music and showcased his moves, even attempting acrobatics to the delight of those present. Touched by his spirit and energy, President Mnangagwa rose from his seat and approached the dancer, presenting him with US$800 in cash as a token of appreciation.

The joyous atmosphere swelled as the crowd cheered, and the elderly man continued to dance with newfound vigor.