In a notable development, Zimbabwe’s upcoming World Cup qualifier has been officially relocated to Johannesburg, South Africa. The national team, known as the Warriors, will face Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on June 7, followed by a match against South Africa at Free State on June 11.

Confirming the venue change, Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) CEO Yvonne Manwa stated, “Yes, it’s confirmed.” The decision comes as Zimbabwe currently lacks a suitable stadium to host international matches.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Zimbabwe has played home matches abroad. Last November, the Warriors utilized Huye Stadium in Rwanda for their fixtures against Nigeria and Rwanda.

While the venue is confirmed, uncertainties remain regarding the coaching staff for the upcoming matches. Norman Mapeza previously led the team during a tournament in Malawi in March. However, with the football association advertising for a permanent coach, Mapeza may serve in an interim capacity for the forthcoming qualifiers due to the limited time frame.