Mnangagwa appoints Queen B as one of his advisors…Full List

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set up a 26 member Presidential Advisory Council, comprising of entrepreneurs, business executives, intellectuals and church leaders.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the advisory council will advise the President Mnangagwa and the government on a wide range of sectoral issues.

“The PAC will serve as the President’s sounding board on key economic reforms, issues and initiatives in line with the President’s Zimbabwe is Open for Business and dialogue mantra and also within the policy framework of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme,”

“The PAC members are appointed by His Excellency the President based on experience, expertise, leadership, contacts and standing in society. They should be non-partisan and will serve at the pleasure of the President…. and voluntarily,” added Dr Sibanda.

Members include:Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwe Council of Churches General Secretary, Dr Kenneth Mtata, newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube and African Development Bank Vice-President Thomas Zondo Sakala are part of the team.

The other members are:

Sibusiso Moyo, Joe Mtizwa, Lewis Maxwell Musasike, Dr Nobert Mugwagwa, Dr Godfrey Sikipa, Remigius Makumbe, Simbarashe Mangwengwende, Dr Lindiwe Sibanda, Aenias Chuma, Edwin Manikai, Sam Malaba, Professor Kuzvinetsa Nzvimbo, Natalie Jabangwe, Janah Ncube, Dr Shingi Munyeza, Simon Hammond, Richard Wilde, Kudakwashe Tagwirei (nicknamed Queen B) , Professor Robson Mafoti, Mfaro Moyo, Elisa Ravengai and Herbert Nkala.

