See job advert posted first on Fifa website.
Senior Men’s National Team Head Coach – Zimbabwe Football Association
ZIFA is the regulatory body for football, futsal, and beach soccer in Zimbabwe. Established in 1979, we are officially recognized under the Sports and Recreation Commission Act of the Laws of Zimbabwe. Affiliated with FIFA, CAF, and COSAFA, we are committed to promoting and developing football in our nation.
Role & Responsibilities
Lead the senior men’s national team and direct the program and preparations of the teams for various tournaments, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and COSAFA tournaments.
Profile Requirements:
- Extensive international football knowledge and experience, particularly at the senior national team level- prior experience coaching an African national team is advantageous.
- Ability to foster a competitive and successful team.
- Strong educational background with clear coaching methodology.
- Familiarity with the role of sport science in preparing players for international competitions.
- Excellent people management skills to inspire individual and team excellence.
- Motivational and mentoring capabilities with effective communication and respect for authority.
Qualifications and Experience
- CAF Pro Licence, CAF A Licence or any Pro licence
- Minimum 5 years of international football experience at senior levels.
- Proficiency in English language (verbal and written).
- Educational background in sports science or management an added advantage.
- Proficiency in digital tools, match analysis, and presentation skills.
Application Details:
Local coaches meeting the criteria are encouraged to apply. The salary will be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates.
About Zimbabwe Football Association
