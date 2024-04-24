file

A startling exposé has rocked the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, resulting in the sentencing of eight individuals, including a husband and wife, in connection with a massive R200 million fraud case involving the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The case unfolded when Rebecca Dube made the courageous decision to blow the whistle on her husband’s illicit business activities after discovering his affair with Moliehi Constance Ramone. Rebecca uncovered that her husband, Jeremiah Musiwacho Dube, was not only engaged in fraudulent practices but was also providing his mistress with a monthly allowance of R90,000, along with lavish international trips.

Rebecca’s anonymous tipoff to Sars proved instrumental in uncovering the syndicate’s fraudulent activities and tracing the misappropriated funds across various bank accounts.

The syndicate, consisting of ringleaders Jeremiah Musiwacho Dube, Maxwell Ndlovu Mavudzi, Boaz Chilala, and Sello Rathete, orchestrated a VAT fraud scheme between 2009 and 2015. They falsely claimed VAT refunds from Sars by submitting fictitious returns for expenses supposedly incurred through importing and purchasing diesel from local suppliers. The funds, totaling R200 million in claims, were laundered through various bank accounts, with only R100 million paid out by Sars before the scheme was exposed.

During the investigation, Mavudzi and Dube attempted to bribe a senior Sars official with R150,000 to ensure the payment of one of their false claims, further highlighting the extent of their deception.

In the sentencing, Jeremiah Musiwacho Dube received a 65-year prison term, while Rebecca Dube was sentenced to 25 years. Maxwell Ndlovu Mavudzi also received a 65-year prison sentence, with Moliehi Constance Ramone receiving 10 years. Other co-accused individuals received varying prison terms, with one accused, Christopher Dube, currently at large after absconding while on bail extension.