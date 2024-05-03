The City of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and top council officials were recently summoned to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and ordered to relinquish the city’s refuse collection role to Geo Pomona beginning June 1, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

The Pomona dump site was handed over to Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited, by the City of Harare, on the 28th of April 2022.

The City of Harare concluded a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) joint venture agreement with Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd with a contractual lifespan of 30 years.

This project is aimed at transforming the Pomona dumpsite into a modern urban waste management facility for the City of Harare and its residents, elevating the city’s urban waste disposal capabilities to modern standards.

Apparently, the local authority has released its Waste Management Collection plan as follows:

1. Mabelreign – Tuesday area (Bloomingdale )

2. Highlands – Balantyne

3. Avondale – Strathaven

4. Greendale – Tue area(Eastern Rd, North Rd, Queen Elizabeth Ave, Arcturus Rd).

5. Marlborough- Fri area (Adlyn)

6. Industry- Graniteside

7. Kuwadzana 4

8. Warren Park D

9. Paradise Park, Sugar Refinery Houses, Glen Norah C

10. 119th st Engineering up to Lusaka lines