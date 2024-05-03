Borrowdale US$400 000 house sold for only US$92 000 in latest property scam

Prominent Harare lawyer, Tinofara Kudakwashe (TK) Hove of TK Hove and Partners was arrested at 5pm today and is locked up at Avondale Police Station.

He is charged with fraud after he allegedly signed conveyance papers for a Borrowdale House sold by alleged fraudsters.

One of the suspected fraudsters who sold the US$400 000 number 589 Rietfontein house for only US$92 000 is Prosper Bizwork who was also the mastermind in the fraudulent sale of former Cabinet Minister Mutumbuka’s house.

Arrested and denied bail on the same case a few weeks ago is Hove’s conveyance clerk, Samson Mushayi.

The Mirror understands that Hove was arrested by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and he will appear in court tomorrow.

