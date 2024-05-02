The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu, has announced that the Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) is still legal tender.

Speaking during Question & Answer session on Star FM Radio, Mushayavanhu said the local Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL), still referred to as bond notes, are no longer expiring and will remain in circulation until further notice.

He said Zimdollar will operate along the new currency Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), a position different to earlier statements by the central bank.

Apparently, some traders, commuter operators and tuck shops started rejecting soon after the announcement of the new currency early this month.

Zwnews