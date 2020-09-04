The state run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company popularly known as ZUPCO has increased its fares by 100%.

In a notice addressed to the bus conductors dated 4 September 2020, Belvedere Depot Manager, F Muchena said the new fares are with effect from the 5th of September 2020.

“Please note that all local buses and commuter omnibus fares have increased with effect from September the 5th 2020,” said Muchena.

The new fares have been pegged as follows; big buses are now charging ZW$16 up from ZW$8, per trip.

Fares for medium sitter have gone up from $16 to 32, and $16 to $32 for commuter omnibuses respectively.

Meanwhile, ZUPCO has been struggling to meet the demand since the beginning of the lockdown, with private operators not on the roads after they were banned by the government.

The ones who wanted to remain on the roads had to join the ZUPCO franchise, amid vigorous checks and verifications of political allegiance.

Operators of private kombis who refused to join ZUPCO franchise approached the courts and the case is still pending.