Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance councillors in Kwekwe, including Mayor Angeline Kasipo have allegedly dumped the opposition party led by the quadragenarian for Thokozani Khupe’s renegade MDC-T, Zwnews exclusively reveals.

Apart from Mayor Kasipo, other MDC-A councillors who have reportedly ‘sold out’ include Mercy Ranga, Joshua Tinago, Future Titora and Washington Moyo.

Speaking to Zwnews in Kwekwe yesterday evening, the opposition party’s provincial spokesperson for Midlands, Searchmore Muringani made the revelations and said they will soon issue out a statement dissociating the party from the five ‘renegades’.

“Since they joined council, these members have been shunning the political leadership and they have not been giving us feedback with regards to their operations at Town House,” Muringani told this publication.

“They (the councillors) have been making crucial decisions unilaterally and efforts to reprimand them have not been fruitful. So, we are dissociating our party from the five members and we will soon issue a statement with regards to that,” he said.

But, speaking to this publication, the Kwekwe Mayor said she was still with the MDC-A and vowed that no amount of persuasion will take her away from Chamisa.

“Inini hamundibvise pana Chamisa. I am actually getting that information from you and all I know is that only three councillors have left the MDC-A and these include Cllr Titora, Cllr Ranga and Cllr Tinago.

“I am a devoted member of the party and nothing is going to take me away from Chamisa,” she said.

Efforts to get a comment from the party’s national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were fruitless as she was not picking up calls from Zwnews during the time of publishing.

Zwnews