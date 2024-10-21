Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has resurfaced to the public eye after having been last seen on 16 October 2024.

Some netizens have been asking his whereabouts, others querying if he was safe.

A delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry this morning paid a courtesy call on Vice President Gen (Retd) Dr Chiwenga at the New Munhumutapa Boardroom.

The delegation consisted of business people drawn from the agro-processing, manufacturing of agro equipment, pharmaceuticals and Information Communication Technology.

Soon after he resurfaced, netizens went into overdrive commenting on the ‘surprise.’

Oh Genarari varipo zvavo greet him .Tell him Zimbabweans vati Genarari muoffice 2028 Ngazviendeeeeeeeeeer.

come here….nywe nywe Vice President varipi heee heee media blackout….nyika haitongerwe pa social media.

Ko hadzisi kufamba namdara these days basa rakawanda nhai.

Zimbabwe’s next president. Kuzvida kana kusazvida. I hope first thing he will fire O.Ncube,July Moyo,T Mavetera,G .Charamba, N.Mangwana nevamwe vose vanotibhowa.

Chiwenga is reportedly pitted in a fight with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa over succession.

Mnangagwa’s term of office ends in 2028, and Chiwenga is believed to be the next in line.

It is alleged Mnangagwa wants to extend his stay in office.

Zwnews