A Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva has accused popular politician Nelson Chamisa of trying to sabotage the ongoing ZANU PF conference.

Chaibva says Chamisa is trying to portray an image of division in the ruling party’s presidium.

“As usual Nelson Chamisa thought he would disturb ZANU PF

conference by printing regalia inscribed VP trying in vain to fan factionalism which will never happen. Kupererwa kwakadai kunonyadzisa,” he says.

Chaibva’s sentiments comes at the time there is reported rift within the ruling party’s presidium, between President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

The war is over succession, as Mnangagwa who is supposed to step down in 2028, and make way for his deputy is plotting otherwise.

Zwnews