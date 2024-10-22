The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the squad for the forthcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Eswatini.

The team is made of mostly of Under 23 and Under 20 youngsters, with only four senior players.

Takesure Chiragwi, head coach of the Ngezi Platinum Stars and assistant coach for the Warriors, will guide the team.

A training camp is set to begin in Harare today, Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Since 2009, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has hosted the biannual CHAN competition, which features national teams comprised of players from their respective home leagues rather than international stars.

Here is the full list:

MIDFIELDERS

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Blessed Ndereki (Yadah FC), Mthokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Tinashe Mashaireni (Kwekwe United), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals)

DEFENDERS

Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Allan Chapinduka (TelOne FC), Anotidaishe Gwatidzo (Yadah FC), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Herentals), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Chris Mukumbira (Bikita Minerals)

FORWARDS

Obriel Chirinda (Ngezi Platinums), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum), Tinashe Mavhudzi (Chegutu Pirates), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Ashwin Karengesha (ZPC Kariba).

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Joseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds)