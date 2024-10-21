Prominent political analyst Majaira Jairosi has made sensational claims that vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s whereabouts is unknown, few hours before the ZANU PF conference.

“Chiwenga’s whereabouts not known. Sources are withholding information about his whereabouts, he last appeared in the media on the 16th of October with investors from India after the Victoria Falls conference.

“ED has been appearing at events without Chiwenga & Kembo Mohadi,” he says.

Asked by one of his X followers why he wants to know Chiwenga’s whereabouts, Jairosi responded:

“I don’t want to know his whereabouts, I am just reporting current affairs.”

Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei added his voice on the subject without mentioning Chiwenga by name:

“UPDATE | In case you may be wondering why one has been awol from the 16th. I gave a warning on the dates on which things were to happen.

“I put it to you that the soprano code of the choral song has indeed ascended from C4 to A5 – that is – from spinto soprano to dramatic soprano.”

Zwnews