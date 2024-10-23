Former Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) requirement for presidential candidates to have 5 Ordinary Level passes is segregatory.

Mliswa who is also former Warriors fitness trainer and eyeing the top job says they are children who go on to excel in sports but having struggled with academics, and should not be barred from contesting for the top job on account of not having acquired 5 ‘O’ Level passes.

“This issue of asking for 5 O’levels at ZIFA, for former players, is a no brainer. Young kids have been encouraged to take up sports as an alternative when they struggle with academics. Why should we hold them ransom over academics when they finally excel in those sports.

“There are sector specific courses that one can pursue to add value to themselves instead of us obstructing player growth with tedious requirements.

“After all, it’s a natural progression. At the very least, we could make exemptions,” he says.

Mliswa adds that there are many people who are doing well in politics whose entry was not governed by such academic requirements.

“We have a whole country literally run by politicians whose entry into the echelons of power isn’t governed by any such mundane academic restrictions. As I have said, like the politicians, former players in administration, only need to be complemented by those with capacity,” he says.

ZIFA Councilors recently voted to make it mandatory for anyone seeking its presidency to have 5 ‘O’ Level passes.

Zwnews