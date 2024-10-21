A well known ZANU PF foot-soldier (Murakashi) Kudzai Mutisi has praised Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for being ‘an on the ground’ person.

This is after Hichilema took his senior government officials to Victoria Falls to witness how the water is drying up, with an idea to think outside the box in order to solve the electricity problem.

Commenting on the development, Mutisi said:

Zimbabwe, @MthuliNcube & others in govt are EXPLAINING loadshedding… telling the people that the LOW WATER LEVELS in Kariba are to blame.

In Zambia, @HHichilema

took MPs to “SEE” for themselves…

Both govts are not THINKING OF SOLUTIONS, just “WAITING FOR THE RAIN.”

Zimbabwe has LOTS OF COAL, so much coal that the country can go for 300 years using coal to generate MORE THAN ENOUGH electricity.

It’s just lack of political will…. The average African politician doesn’t understand the importance of having electricity… they don’t understand that it is the advent of electricity that drove Western nations into BIG WEALTH & POWER… without enough electricity, African countries will remain economic DWARFS…

By now, we should have seen SADC countries working together to increase electricity generation…

Some in Zimbabwe are busy chanting silly slogans yet loadshedding is wreaking havoc…. I don’t have a problem with President @edmnangagwa ruling even until 2050 IF HE IS DELIVERING! IF HE IS SOLVING PROBLEMS faced by ordinary people.

He is surrounded by slogan chanters who are doing nothing, the 2030 thing can’t stand in the status quo. They MUST DELIVER NOW… what will they be doing in 2030 if now they are not delivering?

People want solutions, not silly excuses from govts… the people of Zambia & Zimbabwe MUST DEMAND ELECTRICITY, not to listen to politicians giving dumb explanations.

Zwnews