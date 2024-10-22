The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 19/10/24 at around 0200hrs.

Four male suspects who were armed with machetes and axe pounced at a financial institution in Mumvuri, Shurugwi where they attacked a security guard who was manning a premise.

They broke into the offices and stole cash US$5 010.00 and ZAR23 900.00 before breaking into a wholesale shop where they took US$1 085.00 which was in a metal box.

The suspects also broke into an Agro chemical shop where they attacked the occupant and stole US$30.00 and a Huawei P30 cellphone.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

