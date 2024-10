The 82-day detention of Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been brought to an end, with the High Court ordering his release from prison on bail following a protracted incarceration.

This was after he was arrested on 2 August on charges of disorderly conduct in a public place & participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

Ngarivhume was represented by Godfrey Mupanga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights which confirmed his release from detention on bail.

Zwnews