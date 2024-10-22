Cabinet has received a presentation on Principles to amend and strengthen the Firearms Act (Chapter 10:09) which was approved.

The amendment seeks to regulate the registration and licensing of firearms, and the establishment of a firearms database and registry.

The amendments will seek to, among other things; (a) introduce psychological and training tests before one is issued with a firearm certificate; (b) place age restriction on the possession of firearms.

(c) regulate the number of firearms per person and purpose; (d) provide for the profiling of all firearms for purposes of easy identification and tracing thereof; and (e) Specify the penalties for firearm offences, including the failure to properly secure firearms.

Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere speaking during post cabinet briefing also said the government plans ‘mandatory energy efficiency audits’ under a proposed National Energy Efficiency Policy.

Industries would be audited on how efficiently they use energy, part of measures to conserve power.

Intensive energy users and other industrial users will have to be certified by ‘a recognised energy management standard such as the Energy Management Systems (ZWS ISO50001)’.

Power stations currently produce just 1,000MW, well short of the peak demand of around 2,000MW.

Zwnews