The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a 6 percent economic growth for Zimbabwe in 2025.

In its latest report, IMF said growth forecast for 2024, shows stable global growth, but underwhelming amid diverging regional outlooks.

“Upgrades for the United States and emerging Asia are offset by downgrades in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

“AI investments boost Asia’s growth, but structural reforms are needed to improve medium-term prospects,” noted the global financial institution.

Below are the IMF predictions for 2024:

Zimbabwe; 2%

USA: 2.8%

Germany: 0.0%

Italy: 0.7%

Spain: 2.9%

Japan: 0.3%

Canada: 1.3%

China: 4.8%

Russia: 3.6%

Brazil: 3.0%

KSA: 1.5%

Nigeria: 2.9%