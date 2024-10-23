The rift between President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga has reached another level.

Away from yesterday’s Politburo meeting which was reportedly characterised by a tense atmosphere.

During the Central Committee meeting, today Mnangagwa’s foot soldiers accused Chiwenga of validating the rift between him & Mnangagwa by bringing his own 1000ml stainless steel insulated thermo water bottle.

They still went on to give him a their own water bottle which he never touched.

A similar incident happened during the Southern African Development Community Summit in Harare, when Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe brought his own water.

This was due to the tension between the two countries.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF is currently having its annual conference preceded by the Politburo and Central Committee meetings.

The conference is running at the time when there is factional wars within the corridors of power, the Presidium and their supporters.

Mnangagwa is expected to step down at the end of his second term in 2028, and Chiwenga is next in line to take over.

However, Mnangagwa is said to be trying to use all the tricks in the book to extend his stay in office.

Zwnews