The President Joe Biden led United States of America administration says Zimbabwe is not on its sanctions list.

In a question and answer session, the US government through its Embassy in Harare said the 16 million Zimbabweans are not on sanctions, save for a few individuals only.

“Does the U.S. have sanctions on Zimbabwe and its people? No, the 16 million people of Zimbabwe are not sanctioned.

“Only 11 individuals are sanctioned out of 16 million people,” said the Embassy.

Apparently, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont recently awarded 7 Zimbabwean civil society organizations grants totaling more than $475,000 for community driven solutions, a sign of long standing commitment to the people of Zimbabwe.

Speaking during this year’s World Food Day, Ambassador Tremont said her country stands in solidarity with Zimbabweans who face the devastating impact of the El Niño-induced drought.

She added that the United States has provided over $62 million for food assistance to families most affected to prevent hunger in the country.

Western countries, US included have put some Zimbabwean leaders President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa included under sanctions over human rights abuses.

However, the Zimbabwean government is claiming that the country is on sanctions, blaming them for undermining economic development.

But critics say it is the rampant and unchecked corruption which is causing the country to excel economically.

Zwnews