Vocal social media influencer Shadaya Knight whom some say is known for being ‘blunt’ has lambasted men who sacrifice for their women.

Knight who is not new to controversy says men should never see their women as investments.

He adds that women care less about men’s sacrifices, but they’re only loyal to their feelings.

He writes:

This psychological phenomena manifests when one invests too much into something that even if that said thing is no longer appealing they can’t just walk away

The investment could be money, time or energy.

Which is why no man should ever see a woman as an investment.

And whatever a man gives a woman, should be what he’s willing to lose.

But foolish men will;

• pay for a woman’s education

• get her a visa to go abroad

• buy her a car

• put their assets in her name

• abandon their purpose for her

• make her the centre of their universe

• put tremendous effort into making it work

This is a recipe for disaster, because it leads to the thinking that the more one sacrifices for a woman the more she’s inclined to be loyal to that person.

But women don’t function like that, they could care less about your sacrifices, they’re only loyal to their feelings.

Learn OR perish!!!