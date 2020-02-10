Zimbabwe will need US$5,2 million to adequately prepare for the deadly Coronavirus which has ravaged the Asian communities in recent months, Health and Child Care minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

Dr Moyo last week also indicated that at least 741 people were being monitored amidst revelations that figures of people who are entering the country from infected areas keep surging.

“So far, the figures of the people who are entering the country from infected areas keep going up because we have a lot of travel taking place. Yesterday, we were talking of 506 visitors who are being monitored in the country and today the figures have gone up, we are now at 741 people being monitored for coronavirus in Zimbabwe,” he said.

It is also understood that some 643 visitors entered the country through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, while 98 were screened at Victoria Falls International Airport. On the other hand, thousands others reportedly entered the country by road.

Declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the novel coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 811 people, almost all in China, and infected more than 35 000 globally.

According to Deputy Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Isaac Phiri, Zimbabwe’s preparedness plan was to reduce morbidity and mortality.

“What we need to do is to specifically coordinate an effective multi-sector response, enhance surveillance at all levels for early detection. Also to improve case management and infection control. Increase levels of awareness and community participation in the prevention and control of the pandemic influenza. And also maintain adequate stocks and supplies,” said Dr Phiri.

