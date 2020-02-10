Graft watchdog, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Saturday arrested Victoria Falls Mayor Somvelo Dlamini on allegations of abuse of office.

Details of the corruption charges being laid against the MDC Alliance councillor for Ward 9 were still sketchy during the time of publishing as ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said he was still to go through the charge sheet nailing Dlamini.

“I don’t have the details of his case off hand but what I know is that he has been arrested”, said Makamure.

More details to follow….

State Media