A female police officer from Harare will live to rue the day she decided to leak classified information meant for her superiors on social networking platform, WhatsApp.

According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the lady cop, Lorine Mugoronji has since been arrested ‘for using the WhatsApp platform to leak police information which was meant for commanders and is now facing both criminal and disciplinary charges’.

“ZRP reiterates that the responsibility of police officers on any duty is to concentrate on crime prevention, detection and investigation,” said Nyathi.

He also added that officers on duty must not spend most of their time on social media during deployments.

“In this regard, police officers on any deployment point, shall focus on allocated tasks and serve the public according to set standards. Police officers will thus not be allowed to focus on their cellphones at the expense of duty or abuse WhatsApp platforms, Twitter, Facebook or any other social media sites,” Ass Com Nyathi said.

State Media