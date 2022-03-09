The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority -ZESA- has warned of power outages in Harare and other areas.
ZESA through its arm the Zimbabwe Electricity Transaction and Distribution Company says the outages is due to faults on its networks.
Zwnews
Mar 9, 2022
Zwnews
